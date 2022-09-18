Unido EP Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $787,967.88 and $41,999.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,818.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064850 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077108 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP (UDO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

