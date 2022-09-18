UniFarm (UFARM) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

UniFarm (UFARM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $94,533.11 and approximately $44,367.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00112100 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/UniFarm_. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
