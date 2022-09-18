Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.55 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $7.16 or 0.00035813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00092035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00079317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

