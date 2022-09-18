Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Cap Tops $27.63 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00031441 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00086876 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00077478 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020258 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001535 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030136 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007550 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000272 BTC.
Unifi Protocol DAO Profile
Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com.
Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading
