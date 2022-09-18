Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Cap Tops $27.63 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00031441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00086876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00077478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007550 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

