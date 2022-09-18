UniLayer (LAYER) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $288,007.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.23 or 0.02390188 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00108694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00829970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more.The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.