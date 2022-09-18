UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.02 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $60.64 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064922 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00076862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.