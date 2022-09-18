Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

About Unilever

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

