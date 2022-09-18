Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of UL stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.21.
Institutional Trading of Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
