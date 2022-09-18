UNION Protocol Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,036.00 (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market capitalization of $238,064.37 and $36,036.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

