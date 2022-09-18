UniPower (POWER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113,507.69

UniPower (POWER) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. UniPower has a market cap of $113,507.69 and $9,702.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniPower has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniPower coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00110854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00852016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniPower is unipower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a Proof of Liquidity (PoL) cryptocurrency token, the first erc20 token of it's kind. Its fundamental philosophy is one of an experimental nature. UniPower was born from observing the most recent market trend which has taken altcoin traders by storm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

