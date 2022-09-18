Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00028155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $89.81 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Peony (PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Uniswap
UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
