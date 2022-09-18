United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

