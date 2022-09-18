UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

