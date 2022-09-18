Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $70.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:U opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

