Unlock Protocol (UDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,877.00

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $9.88 or 0.00050748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $442,359.69 and $11,877.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol’s launch date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unlock Protocol’s official website is unlock-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

