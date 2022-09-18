UnMarshal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280,423.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $432,420.23 and $280,423.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnMarshal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

