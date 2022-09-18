Uno Re (UNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $188,893.00

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $188,893.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00577455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00250605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

