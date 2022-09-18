Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $48.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE UNM opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

