Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

