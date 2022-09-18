UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $522,342.80

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $522,342.80 and $356.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA was first traded on March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com.

UREEQA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

