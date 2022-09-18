USD Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.59 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $50.20 billion and $3.59 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00112100 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021198 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 50,196,118,698 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
