USDK (USDK) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $22.80 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

