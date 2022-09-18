USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $104.41 million and $299,404.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,652.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00590164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00256923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.