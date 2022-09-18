USDX [Lighthouse] Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $72,249.50 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00603225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00260471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.