USDX [Lighthouse] Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $72,249.50 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00603225 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00260471 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00051062 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
