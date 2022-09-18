USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $71,040.07

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $71,040.07 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00579734 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00251227 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00049530 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004818 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
