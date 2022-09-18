USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $71,040.07

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $71,040.07 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00579734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00251227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000850 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004818 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

