UTU Protocol (UTU) Tops One Day Volume of $4,324.00

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $435,226.48 and approximately $4,324.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.02547826 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
