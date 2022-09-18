Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

VCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa Trading Down 6.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700,071 shares during the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $156,920,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $19,583,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.