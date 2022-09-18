VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,469,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
