VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,469,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,602,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the period.

