VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 47.0% in August

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $43.96 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

