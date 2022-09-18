Vanilla (VNL) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.94 or 0.06843114 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00086914 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00076380 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028388 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020342 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00029656 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.