Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VBLT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

