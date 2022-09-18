Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VBLT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.