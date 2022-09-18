Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VBLT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.