VAULT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $84,077.73 and $9.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
VAULT Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
