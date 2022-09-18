VAULT (VAULT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $86,455.12 and $19.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
VAULT Coin Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
