VeChain Price Reaches $0.0226 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $77.64 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021819 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00028701 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
VeChain Profile
VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VeChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.