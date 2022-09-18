Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00006432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $34.11 million and approximately $588,699.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

