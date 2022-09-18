Veil Hits Market Cap of $326,452.70 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $326,452.70 and $247.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00262870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00128377 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001525 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000475 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

