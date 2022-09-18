Velas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $107.96 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00087547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00078882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007571 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,352,396,806 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

