Velo Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Velo has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velo

Velo was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in the British Virgin Islands, Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

