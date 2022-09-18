Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,147. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Codiak BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of CDAK opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.31. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $116,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAK. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.