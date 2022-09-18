Verge (XVG) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $54.19 million and $4.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,957,988 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

