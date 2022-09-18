VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $67,031.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be.VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

