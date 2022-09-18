Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.06 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $69.06 million and $18,326.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $32.13 or 0.00161144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

