Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

