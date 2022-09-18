Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.31. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 117 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $741.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.