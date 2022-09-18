Verso (VSO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,776.00

Verso (VSO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Verso has a market cap of $352,049.12 and approximately $22,776.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Verso Coin Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
