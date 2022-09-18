Vertcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and $1.10 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,044,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

