Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $17.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.69, a P/E/G ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,274,078 shares of company stock valued at $40,017,358. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vertex by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

