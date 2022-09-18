VerusCoin Price Tops $0.30 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $20.79 million and approximately $18,548.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00111236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00848230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,448,029 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.