Vesper (VSP) Hits Market Cap of $4.33 Million

Vesper (VSP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $68,042.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.02066502 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00104612 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00827828 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vesper Profile
Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,496 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Buying and Selling Vesper
