Viacoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $836.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00284013 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00029314 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

