VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. VIBE has a total market cap of $747,682.13 and $2,063.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,705.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057786 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010331 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005538 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00077271 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

